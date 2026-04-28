Chris Brown is addressing renewed online criticism connected to his past and the upcoming The R&B Tour with Usher Raymond, choosing to frame the conversation around audience choice and performance rather than controversy.

Chris Brown responds to reactions he has seen about his tour with Usher📍 pic.twitter.com/9xePfKC1R7 — Victor Baez | Club Ambition (@itsavibe) April 26, 2026

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Brown dismissed the idea that attending his shows should be viewed through a moral lens. “People have the option to come to my tour and the option not to,” he wrote, positioning concert attendance as a matter of personal preference rather than public debate.

He went on to express confidence in the draw of the joint tour, which pairs two longtime collaborators whose careers have frequently set industry records. “Everyone who is a fan of me and USHER will definitely be in the building and it will be PACKED,” Brown added.

Brown and Usher’s connection dates back to Brown’s early career, with Usher playing a visible role in supporting him after his 2005 debut. The pairing for a co-headlining tour has naturally drawn attention given both artists’ long-standing presence in R&B and their history of high-demand live performances.

Shifting focus, Brown also criticized what he sees as the mechanics of social media discourse around artists. He called out “rage bait pages” and “fake woke” accounts, accusing them of amplifying outrage for engagement rather than focusing on music or performance. His comments reflect a broader frustration among performers who feel online narratives often overshadow their work.

He further separated critics into categories, distinguishing “dudes hating” from broader commentary, suggesting that much of the backlash stems from rivalry or online performance rather than genuine critique.

Brown closed his remarks with a more confrontational tone, writing, “I can’t wait to rub this… in y’all face,” signaling confidence in the tour’s eventual reception.

Despite the online debate, Brown continues to anchor his public image around live performance and audience turnout, frequently thanking fans at shows for their continued support and loyalty.