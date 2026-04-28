Multifaceted star Flau’jae has released her electrifying new single, “WOAH,” via Roc Nation Distribution. The high-energy anthem arrives alongside an official music video, marking a major milestone in her dual career as a recording artist and professional athlete.

The release follows a life-changing moment for the entrepreneur, who was recently selected as the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 WNBA Draft. Now a member of the Seattle Storm, Flau’jae enters the league after a legendary collegiate career that included a National Championship and a senior season defined by elite leadership and scoring.

“WOAH” serves as a bold statement of her current momentum. The track features her signature blend of charisma and grit, with lyrics focused on discipline and her rise to becoming a cultural force. This new music builds on the success of her recent project, The Flaumix Tape, which showcased her versatility across 19 tracks and earned millions of views for her viral freestyles.

As she transitions to the professional ranks in Seattle, Flau’jae continues to prove she is one of the most dynamic young stars in both sports and entertainment. With “WOAH,” she celebrates her recent victories while offering a glimpse into her bright future on the court and in the studio.