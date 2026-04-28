A sports bettor in Coral Springs, Florida, has made history by turning a modest $30.11 wager into a massive $1,980,043.01 payout. The extraordinary win occurred on the Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook on April 24, 2026, marking one of the most improbable successes in sports betting history.

The winning wager was a six-leg home run parlay with astronomical odds of +6,576,031. To cash the ticket, the bettor needed six specific players across various Major League Baseball games to all hit a home run on the same day. Against all odds, every player delivered.

A bettor turned $30 bucks into almost 2 MILLION…



This is what a PERFECT parlay looks like 🤯 pic.twitter.com/16ITjGType — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) April 25, 2026

The successful picks included Riley Greene of the Tigers, Coby Mayo of the Orioles, and Jesús Sánchez of the Blue Jays. The parlay was rounded out by power-hitting performances from Bryce Harper of the Phillies, Nick Kurtz of the Athletics, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Yankees.

This victory represents the longest odds for a seven-figure parlay payout in the history of Hard Rock Bet. It also sets a record for the smallest stake ever to generate a million-dollar-plus payout on the platform. While individual home run bets are always a gamble, combining six in a single day created a perfect storm of power hitting that resulted in a life-changing payday for the Florida resident.