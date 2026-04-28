Jaafar Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Recreation in Michael Biopic Draws Praise for Precision and Realism

Early reactions to Jaafar Jackson’s recreation of “Thriller” in the upcoming 2026 biopic Michael have been overwhelmingly focused on its precision, with critics and fans describing the sequence as “uncanny” and “millimetrically” faithful to the original 1983 music video.

JAAFAR JACKSON & MICHAEL JACKSON THRILLER DANCE

REAL VS. MOVIE

1983 – 2026 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/x61wnXaCjH — LYPHIE (@Lyphasie) April 25, 2026

The scene, one of the film’s most closely watched moments ahead of release, has been singled out for its attention to detail, with side-by-side comparisons circulating among early viewers who say the performance feels like watching the King of Pop recreated in near-perfect form.

Jaafar Jackson recreates his uncle’s iconic Thriller photoshoot 🧟 #MichaelMovie pic.twitter.com/Hr6Tp8fHff — MichaelMovie Updates (@MJBiopicUpdates) April 27, 2026

A major factor in that response is the production’s decision to film in the original “Thriller” locations. The sequence was shot on the same streets and against the same walls used in the 1983 video, a choice that has amplified the sense of continuity and authenticity for viewers familiar with the landmark work.

Here’s the original video btw:

We will never see anything like this again in our lifetimes.



If you have a few minutes, watch it. Probably the greatest music video ever made.



Michael Jackson – Thriller (1983) pic.twitter.com/IGXsHgHbYt — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) April 25, 2026

Jaafar Jackson’s physical transformation during the zombie sequence has also drawn strong reactions. He has previously said that filming the “Thriller” segment was one of his favorite experiences during production, and the performance has since become one of the most discussed elements of the film’s early footage.

Choreography has been another focal point of praise. Fans and critics note that he “nailed” the specific nuances of the original routine, from subtle head movements to the sharp, punctuated body isolations that defined Michael Jackson’s style in the early 1980s. Beyond movement, early assessments also highlight his vocal performance and in-character “mannerisms,” which some say closely mirror those of his uncle.

Despite the widespread praise for technical execution, some critics have pointed to subtle interpretive differences. A number of reviewers suggest that Jaafar does not carry the same “divine-looking” presence Michael Jackson projected on camera, but argue that his more “earthbound cuteness” adds a different dimension to the portrayal, allowing for a more grounded depiction of vulnerability and emotional complexity.

His familial connection has also been noted as a contributing factor to the performance’s impact. As Michael Jackson’s biological nephew, observers say his facial structure, natural posture, and overall demeanor bring an “unmatched authenticity” that would be difficult for a traditional casting choice to replicate.