Global superstar Lady Gaga and rapper Doechii have released the official music video for their collaborative single, “Runway.” The track serves as the lead song for the soundtrack of The Devil Wears Prada 2, which arrives in theaters on May 1.

Directed by Parris Goebel, the video features intricate choreography and high fashion aesthetics. Since its debut, the song has achieved significant commercial success, hitting number 1 on the Billboard Dance Digital Song Sales chart and breaking into the Top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100. It has also found international success in markets like the United Kingdom and Japan.

Executive produced by Gaga and Michael Polansky alongside the team at Top Dawg Entertainment, “Runway” marks a powerful return for Gaga to the dance charts.