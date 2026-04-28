Multi-talented superstar Lizzo is ready to dominate the charts once again. The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and rapper officially announced that her highly anticipated third studio album, Bitch, will be released on June 5th.

Known for her powerhouse vocals, signature flute performances, and empowering lyrics, Lizzo has become a defining figure in modern pop and hip-hop. This upcoming project marks her first full-length studio effort since her 2022 hit album, Special. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a new era from the instrumentalist and actress, whose career has been defined by chart-topping anthems and high-energy performances.

While specific track details remain under wraps, the announcement has already sent shockwaves through social media. Lizzo continues to cement her legacy as a versatile artist who seamlessly blends genres while championing self-love and confidence. With the June 5th release date fast approaching, the countdown has officially begun for what is expected to be one of the biggest musical events of the summer.