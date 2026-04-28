Prepare for a week long cycle of everyone offering their take on Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s failed relationship. First up, Ma$e.

The rapper-turned-podcaster returned to It Is What It Is and had a sharp reaction: “What was she expecting?”

“This whole idea with Megan Thee Stallion, I think her reputation precedes her,” Ma$e said. “And because her reputation precedes her, when things go a certain way, you don’t get the good fortune of it.”

Cam would recall some of her dating history, prompting more response from Ma$e: “And he was supposed to marry her? No, he wasn’t supposed to marry her if that’s the list.”

You can get more details on the breakup here.