First Lady Melania Trump issued a rare and sharp rebuke of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, April 27, calling for ABC to take a stand against what she described as hateful and violent rhetoric. However, the specific monologue was not referenced.

In her post, the First Lady claimed that Kimmel’s words are intended to divide the country and deepen political sickness within America. She asserted that his recent monologue about her family was not comedy but corrosive language. Melania Trump further stated that individuals like Kimmel should not have the opportunity to enter American homes each evening to spread hate.

First Lady Melania Trump has issued a statement demanding that ABC fire Jimmy Kimmel. pic.twitter.com/DSq14TtvEE — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 27, 2026

The statement also labeled Kimmel a coward, alleging he hides behind the ABC network for protection. Her public criticism comes in the wake of a security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend, though Kimmel’s specific remarks were broadcast prior to that event.