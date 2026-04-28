The NCAA Division I Board of Directors has moved forward with a sweeping eligibility reform that could redefine the length and structure of college athletic careers across the country. On April 27, 2026, the Board directed the Division I Cabinet to continue developing a proposed “five-for-five” model that could take effect as early as the fall 2026 season.

NEWS: NCAA President Charlie Baker told ESPN today that he’s “pretty optimistic” that the new aged-based eligibility proposal will happen. The DI Board of Directors met today and will recommend to not implement this rule retroactively for graduates/exhausted eligibility. “If… pic.twitter.com/wZJVl5aV9I — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 27, 2026

The framework would replace the long-standing “four seasons in five years” structure with a more rigid, age-based system designed to standardize eligibility windows across sports.

The NCAA has released a statement on eligibility. pic.twitter.com/pv5CrlKOtK — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 27, 2026

Under the proposal, “The Starting Trigger” begins the clock the regular academic year after an athlete turns 19 or graduates high school, whichever comes first. From that point, “Five in Five” allows athletes five seasons of competition, all required to be used within a five-year span.

One of the most significant changes is the elimination of traditional roster flexibility tools. The model would remove redshirting and medical waivers tied to injury recovery, effectively simplifying eligibility tracking but reducing extensions athletes have historically relied on.

“Limited Exceptions” would still exist, but only in narrowly defined cases such as military service, pregnancy, or religious missions.

NCAA President Charlie Baker clarified that the reform will not reopen eligibility for athletes whose careers are already complete under current rules. “Current seniors or ‘seventh-year’ players cannot return for an extra year under this framework,” he said, emphasizing that the intent is forward-looking. Baker added that the goal is “to stabilize the system for the future, not to extend careers that are already over.”

The NCAA’s push comes amid increasing legal pressure and ongoing disputes tied to eligibility, name, image and likeness policies, and the transfer portal. Officials have described the new structure as a response to both regulatory uncertainty and a recent executive order influencing college sports governance.

Board Chair Tim Sands of Virginia Tech and Michigan State’s Sam Edwards said the model is intended to provide “clear and consistent standards” in an era defined by rapid roster movement and NIL-driven decision-making.

Administrators also argue the framework could serve as a legal safeguard by creating a fixed “black-and-white” eligibility clock, aimed at reducing inconsistent court rulings and limiting “judge shopping” in eligibility disputes.

Concerns remain about the international impact, as athletes who arrive at U.S. colleges at older ages could see significantly shortened careers under the new timeline.

The Division I Cabinet is expected to continue discussions and could hold a formal vote on the proposal during its meeting on May 22, 2026.