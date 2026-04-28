The man accused of opening fire near a White House dinner event appeared in federal court this week as prosecutors laid out a sweeping case that includes an alleged assassination attempt on President Donald J. Trump.

Allen appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Sharbaugh wearing a light blue jumpsuit. Federal authorities filed a three-count criminal complaint charging him with attempted assassination of the president, transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He was ordered to remain in custody ahead of a detention hearing set for Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Investigators also say they recovered a roughly 1,000-word document described as a manifesto titled “Friendly Federal Assassin,” which Allen allegedly emailed to family members shortly before the incident unfolded.

According to officials, the document outlined a target hierarchy that prioritized Trump administration officials “from highest-ranking to lowest.” The writing also reportedly singled out FBI Director Kash Patel, noting he was not among those Allen intended to attack. Prosecutors say the text included anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric, with Allen describing himself as a “citizen” who could no longer accept the administration’s actions.

Authorities allege Allen exploited his status as a registered guest at the hotel to stage weapons in an unsecured area before moving toward a magnetometer checkpoint one floor above the ballroom at approximately 8:36 p.m.

He was reportedly armed with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, a .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol, and multiple knives. An exchange of gunfire followed with U.S. Secret Service personnel. During the confrontation, Allen struck one agent in the chest. Officials said the agent was protected by a bulletproof vest and has since been released from the hospital.

Following the incident, President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were evacuated to secure areas within the hotel. They later departed safely for the White House at 9:45 p.m.