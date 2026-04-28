The Oklahoma City Thunder punched their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs after a dominant 131- 122 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. With the win, Oklahoma City completes a four-game sweep, marking the third consecutive postseason they have swept their first-round opponent.

Round 1 is in the books ✔️ pic.twitter.com/EdPV4TOb5n — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 28, 2026

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points and 8 assists, shooting 10 of 17 from the floor. This performance marked his third straight playoff game with at least 30 points and 8 assists while shooting over 50 percent, a feat only matched by LeBron James in postseason history. Chet Holmgren anchored the interior for the defending champions, posting a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Had to show all the angles on this one 🎥



Your @OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/1NjKdIPkhq — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 28, 2026

Phoenix fought to keep its season alive behind a combined 70 points from Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Jalen Green. However, they could not overcome an Oklahoma City offense that shot 50 percent from three. The Thunder held a 75 to 67 lead at halftime and consistently answered every Phoenix rally in the second half to secure the series.

Oklahoma City has been nearly unbeatable recently, losing only three times since March 1. The Thunder now await the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets, with the Lakers currently leading 3-1.