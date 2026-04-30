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2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh Shatters Attendance and Viewership Records

April 30, 2026
Shawn Grant

The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh made history this weekend, becoming the most-attended draft in NFL history. Over the three-day event, a record-breaking 805,000 fans flooded the North Shore and Point State Park, surpassing the previous milestone of 775,000 set in Detroit in 2024. The energy peaked early on Thursday with a single-day record of 320,000 fans attending Round 1.

The massive crowds were matched by a huge digital and television audience. Round 1 averaged 13.2 million viewers across all platforms, making it the third most-watched opening night since the current format began in 2010. This viewership was fueled by a diverse array of platforms, including ESPN, NFL Network, and streaming services like Disney+ and Hulu. Additionally, The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular generated 54 million minutes of consumption and 2.2 million views on Day 1 alone.

Beyond attendance and ratings, the event set a new standard for retail. In its inaugural year as the league’s draft retail partner, Fanatics reported record-breaking merchandise sales, eclipsing the record set last year in Green Bay. Local officials are already using the weekend’s success to advocate for Pittsburgh as a future Super Bowl host. With Washington D.C. set to host in 2027, the bar for the NFL’s premier offseason event has never been higher.

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