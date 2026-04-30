Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr has joined forces with global DJ icon Peggy Gou for an electric remix of her hit single, “Where Do We Go.” Released via Mavin Records, the collaboration blends Starr’s emotive vocals with Gou’s signature electronic style.

Starr expressed her excitement about merging their distinct sonic worlds, while Gou highlighted how she utilized her Jupiter 6 bass line to maintain the original’s energy. Gou praised Starr’s unique voice for bringing real emotion to the record, creating a track that feels both spontaneous and polished. This remix marks a major cross-genre moment for both artists as they continue to dominate the global music scene.