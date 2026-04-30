Music executive Dame Dash is revisiting a long rumored clash between Jay-Z and LL Cool J, offering his version of events and a modern day comparison of how the two might fare on stage.

Speaking on The Art of Dialogue, Dash claimed the two artists faced off in a rap battle early in their careers, describing it as a decisive moment in Jay-Z’s favor.

🚨 Dame Dash breaks down the infamous Jay-Z vs LL Cool J rap battle story 👀🔥



While speaking on The Art of Dialogue, Dame claimed Jay-Z and LL Cool J actually had a rap battle when they were younger and according to him, Jay won easily.



🗣️ “We battled LL and we burned him that… pic.twitter.com/uqrbNSukZv — Cousin Tino ™️ (@TINOISFUNNY) April 30, 2026

“We battled LL and we burned him that day.”

Dash said the exchange drew strong reactions from onlookers, recalling that the crowd found the outcome one sided. He also suggested the moment may have lingered with LL Cool J long after it ended. According to Dash, footage of the encounter once existed but is no longer available.

“I had the tape, but Jay lost it.”

He went further, alleging that LL Cool J continued to respond competitively in private. Dash claimed the veteran rapper recorded multiple diss tracks aimed at Jay-Z, though they were never officially released.

“He made albums completely ripping Jay, but he never put them out.”

Despite the criticism, Dash said he had heard some of the material and believed it held strong quality.

Looking at a more contemporary format, Dash drew a distinction between lyrical battles and performance driven matchups like Verzuz. While maintaining that Jay-Z came out on top in the original face off, he argued that LL Cool J could have the advantage in a live setting.

“It’s about your show. It’s not even about the songs.”

Dash credited LL Cool J’s stage presence as a key factor, contrasting it with his view of Jay-Z’s performance style.

“He was boring on stage. I had to make it look cool.”

Referencing past Verzuz events such as Verzuz matchups, including Dipset versus The Lox, Dash emphasized that presentation can outweigh catalog strength.

“Dipset didn’t lose because of songs they lost because of presentation.”

Dash ultimately framed the debate as situational, separating studio dominance from live performance impact.