Deportee Emerges as a Boundary-Breaking Icon with “Black Women Are Not Cheap”

As a rising global independent artist, Deportee is proving that music with purpose can resonate far beyond borders. With his powerful new single “Black Women Are Not Cheap,” the Detroit, Michigan and St. Mary, Jamaica native delivers a bold, necessary message—one that’s already striking a chord worldwide.

What began as a moment of reflection quickly evolved into a cultural statement. Inspired by a controversial scene in Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” video, Deportee channeled his reaction into a record that uplifts, respects, and re-centers the value of Black women. “The whole of a person is greater than their parts,” he explains—a message that echoes through every line of the track.

The response has been undeniable. The single’s impact builds on Deportee’s growing momentum, including two #1 placements on the iTunes Reggae charts in Mexico and Bermuda with previous releases. Songs like “Caught Up,” “Getting Back With My Ex,” “Bad Mama Jama,” “Pressure Point,” and “2 Pretty” have steadily positioned him as a voice to watch in the global music landscape.

His journey is as dynamic as his sound. Raised as the son of a U.S. diplomat across eight countries, Deportee developed a deep appreciation for culture—one that informs his seamless blend of Dancehall, Reggae, Hip-Hop, and R&B. That authenticity has carried him from standout performances like Jamaica’s Kite Festival in 2023 to earning co-signs within the Dancehall fraternity, including an introduction by Selecta Boom Boom at the iconic Boom Boom Sundays.

In Jamaica’s vibrant party circuit, Deportee’s music has become a staple. From Uptown Mondays to Skyline Fridays, his records regularly energize the “Gyal Segment,” a key moment in Dancehall culture where the focus shifts to celebrating women—a fitting alignment with his latest release’s message.

Beyond the music, Deportee is building a movement. With executive production credits like “The Pandora Riddim” project and international showcases such as “Yardie Bajan Vibes” in Barbados, his influence continues to expand. Yet, it’s his intention that sets him apart—creating music that sparks dialogue around gender, culture, and respect.

At a time when the industry often leans into surface-level narratives, Deportee is choosing substance. And with “Black Women Are Not Cheap,” he’s not just making a hit—he’s making a statement the world can’t ignore.

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