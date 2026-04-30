Drake continues to expand his dominance on streaming platforms as his track “NOKIA” crosses a major benchmark. The song has officially surpassed 600 million streams on Spotify, marking his 58th track to reach that level on the platform.

Upclose angle of Drake performing NOKIA at Wireless🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AnCPG0pF8u — ZADCOZZY (@zadcozzy) July 12, 2025

Originally released on the collaborative project $$$ongs 4 U in early 2025, “NOKIA” has maintained strong momentum well beyond its debut. The track now stands as the most streamed rap release of 2025, underscoring its sustained popularity with listeners.

One year ago today Drake released the NOKIA music video pic.twitter.com/lr7mPCuiwb — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) March 31, 2026

The milestone adds to a growing list of achievements for the artist, who recently set another industry record by becoming the first musician to exceed 130 billion total streams on Spotify. The accomplishment further cements his position as one of the most consistently streamed artists in the platform’s history.

His current pace suggests no slowdown. As of April 2026, Drake has already accumulated more than 6 billion streams this year alone. That early surge places him on track to deliver the most successful streaming year of his career if the trend continues through the remaining months.

“NOKIA” has played a significant role in that surge, continuing to attract high replay value and broad audience reach more than a year after its release. Its performance reflects both the track’s staying power and Drake’s ability to maintain cultural and commercial relevance across release cycles.

With multiple records already under his belt and new milestones arriving at a steady pace, Drake’s streaming trajectory appears to be entering another historic phase in 2026.