The conversation around Druski’s viral “conservative women” skit just took another turn, this time with Erika Kirkaddressing the situation directly.

Speaking during an appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk opened up about the pressure she says she has faced in recent months, referencing the skit while discussing broader criticism directed at her following her husband’s passing.

“Every morning, I wake up to a new headline lying about me,” she said. “I have comedians dressing up in whiteface. I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO, and I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband, and the list goes on and on and on.”

Erika Kirk seemingly addresses the Druski viral skit



“I have comedians dressing up in whiteface” pic.twitter.com/V0s71nwThl — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 29, 2026

Her comments quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users pushing back and defending Druski’s intent. Some argued that the comedian never mentioned Kirk by name in the original video, while others criticized her remarks outright, turning the moment into another flashpoint in an already polarized conversation.

The skit in question, posted on March 25, featured Druski portraying a blonde, conservative leaning character under the caption “How Conservative Women in America act.” While no direct reference was made, a number of viewers interpreted the performance as a nod to Kirk, fueling the backlash that followed.

The situation gained even more traction when Donald Trump weighed in publicly, encouraging legal action during a White House Easter event.

“You’re doing well, right?” Trump said. “Okay. I think you should sue him. But you know what? I told her, you ought to sue some of these. They’re so jealous of Erika. I said, you ought to sue. I can say it, you’re not allowed to say this, you have to be nicer: sue their ass off.”

As the clip continues to circulate, the moment has evolved beyond just comedy, touching on public image, satire, and how far parody can go before it becomes personal in today’s digital space.