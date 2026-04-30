Music icons French Montana and Rick Ross are set to headline the next live installment of VERZUZ, the cultural phenomenon created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. In partnership with Apple Music and Complex, the two hip-hop heavyweights will go head-to-head on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The event will broadcast live from Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles, a state-of-the-art facility designed for high-fidelity audio and artist-driven innovation. Both artists bring massive catalogs to the stage; French Montana is expected to lean into his “Coke Boys” anthems and global hits like “Unforgettable,” while Rick Ross will likely showcase the “Maybach Music” luxury rap that has defined his career.

Adding a new layer to the experience, the Complex x VERZUZ Companion Show will serve as an official pre- and post-show broadcast. Hosted by Jordan Rose and Ebro Darden, the show begins 30 minutes before the battle to offer artistic breakdowns and song predictions. After the final track, the duo will return for a 20-minute recap featuring surprise guest reactions and social buzz.

Fans can also collect official GAS Trading Cards for each artist, available exclusively on Complex.com. These limited-edition cards include rare autograph and foil parallels, with select versions hand-signed by the artists. For those who miss the live stream, the full performance and exclusive audio will be available on demand via Apple Music following the event.