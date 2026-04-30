Funk legend George Clinton is championing Kendrick Lamar’s staying power, comparing the Pulitzer Prize winner to cultural pillars like Motown, Sly Stone, and the Beatles. In a tribute for The New York Times’ feature on the “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters” published on April 28, 2026, the Parliament-Funkadelic founder praised Lamar for writing with a soul and honesty that sets him apart from contemporary “slick writers.”

Clinton, who collaborated with Lamar on the To Pimp a Butterfly track “Wesley’s Theory,” described the rapper as a “psychiatrist on record” who addresses topics others fear to touch. “He’s at that point where he can move the conversation,” Clinton remarked. He noted that Lamar’s ability to discuss heavy subjects matter-of-factly makes even his most controversial statements feel natural and cool to listeners.

According to Clinton, Lamar’s true strength lies in his ability to transcend the typical artist-fan lifecycle. While most creators lose their appeal after a few years as younger generations seek their own icons, Clinton believes Lamar is building a legacy that will last. “When you can go past that and have the next generation after that still talking about you, you’re doing something,” he said.

Drawing a direct parallel to Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, Clinton hailed To Pimp a Butterfly as a singular, cohesive masterpiece. He also praised Lamar’s constant reinvention, noting that the artist manages to “start all over” with every new release, maintaining the energy of a “brand-new kid” despite his established veteran status.