Three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion is expanding her philanthropic reach through a new partnership between her Pete & Thomas Foundation and Habitat for Humanity. Announced today, April 30, 2026, the initiative aims to repair the homes of older residents across Houston and Dallas to improve their safety and quality of life.

The collaboration focuses on Habitat’s Aging in Place program, providing critical repairs such as roofing, weatherproofing, and structural stabilization. It also includes mobility modifications, such as ramp installations, to help seniors live independently. The effort to repair over 30 homes officially kicks off May 2 in Houston’s South Park neighborhood, coinciding with Megan Thee Stallion Day.

“Caring for our older adults has always been a priority for me,” Megan stated. “Making sure their homes are safe and well-maintained is a critical part of that commitment.” The initiative launches alongside Older Americans Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the contributions of seniors. To honor the partnership, Habitat is temporarily renaming its awareness campaign to Let’s Open Thee Door.

Volunteer groups from the Pete & Thomas Foundation, known as Hotties Helping, will work alongside Habitat teams to assist with painting, landscaping, and minor repairs. Megan established her foundation in 2022 to honor her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete III, with a focus on education, housing, and wellness.

Adrienne Goolsby of Habitat for Humanity International noted that the partnership addresses the vital link between safe housing and positive health outcomes. By focusing on these essential repairs, the initiative ensures that older residents can age in place with dignity while staying protected from natural disasters and emergencies.