The King of Pop is dominating the charts once again as the release of the biopic Michael ignites an unprecedented explosion in streaming numbers. Following the film’s wide release on April 24, 2026, Michael Jackson’s solo catalog saw a 116 percent surge, pulling in 47.9 million official on-demand streams in the United States during the opening weekend alone.

This momentum has Jackson well on pace to achieve his biggest streaming week ever, surpassing his previous record set during the “Thriller” resurgence in late 2025. The interest extends beyond his solo work, as catalogs for The Jackson 5 and The Jacksons also saw triple-digit rallies. According to Billboard, fans are revisiting the classics, with “Billie Jean” leading the charge at 4 million weekend streams, followed by “Beat It” and “Rock With You.”

Initial reports from Luminate suggest that the film is acting as a massive cultural catalyst, introducing Jackson’s discography to a new generation while re-energizing lifelong fans. Before the biopic’s arrival, Jackson’s weekly streaming peak sat at 55.3 million. Based on current three-day activity, industry experts expect the total weekly tally to shatter all previous personal bests. As Michael continues to break box-office records, the late legend’s musical legacy is reaching new heights across all digital platforms.