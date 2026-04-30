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In only the second 45-plus point playoff duel in NBA history, Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero put on a historic display during Wednesday’s Game 5. With their season on the line, the top-seeded Detroit Pistons secured a 116 to 109 victory over the Orlando Magic, cutting Orlando’s series lead to 3 to 2.

Cade Cunningham set a new Pistons franchise playoff record with 45 points. He was a perfect 14 for 14 from the free throw line and hit a personal playoff high five triples. Tobias Harris provided veteran support with 23 points and 8 rebounds to help Detroit lead from tip to finish. Despite the loss, Paolo Banchero was equally spectacular, finishing with 45 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

45 POINTS FOR CADE.



45 POINTS FOR PAOLO.



2nd time EVER two opponents have dropped 45 in a postseason game… Pistons keep their season alive in an ALL-TIME battle between the 2021 and 2022 No. 1 picks 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BvRX27ZP8S — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2026

The fourth quarter turned into a one-on-one battle between the former No. 1 overall picks. Banchero ignited an 18-point flurry, including four triples in the final frame, to pull Orlando within three points in the final minute. However, Cunningham remained composed. Following a critical block by Jalen Duren and a hustle play by Ausar Thompson, Cunningham isolated at the top of the key and buried a fadeaway dagger to reach 45 points and secure the win.

Anthony Black added a playoff career high 19 points for the Magic, who missed an opportunity to close out the series on the road. Detroit’s “never-say-die” mentality has successfully extended its postseason. The series now returns to Orlando on Friday for Game 6, where the Magic will have a second chance to clinch their spot in the next round.