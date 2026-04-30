New court filings have outlined disturbing allegations against D4vd in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, as prosecutors describe what they believe led to the fatal encounter.

According to the filing, investigators reviewed text messages exchanged between the two on April 22, 2025, the night before the victim’s phone activity abruptly stopped. Authorities believe this was shortly before her death.

Prosecutors say D4vd stabbed 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez to death to silence her, according to newly revealed court filing details:



▫️ Prosecutors obtained text messages between the two from April 22, 2025, the night before her phone activity went quiet and they believe… pic.twitter.com/rsqvE7tbGX — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 29, 2026

“The messages reveal the victim’s jealousy over defendant’s relationships with other women, as defendant led her to believe they had a future together. She became extremely upset and threatened to disclose damaging information about her relationship with defendant to end his career and destroy his life.”

Prosecutors argue that this alleged threat played a central role in what followed. They claim that soon after the victim arrived at his home, the situation escalated into violence.

“Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out.”

The filing also includes graphic claims about efforts to conceal the crime. Prosecutors allege that D4vd purchased two chainsaws online and used them to dismember the victim’s body in an inflatable pool. Investigators say Celeste’s DNA was later discovered in the garage, where they believe the dismemberment took place.

The case continues to develop as authorities present their evidence in court. The allegations remain part of an ongoing legal process, and no final verdict has been reached.