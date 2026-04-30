Rick Ross shared a harrowing story on Tuesday, April 28, regarding a “bad trip” that led to a 911 emergency response. The rapper revealed on social media that he consumed liquid mushrooms while watching the film Emancipation, which starred Will Smith as a slave in the Civil War.

After taking a higher dose than intended, the Biggest Boss recalled waking up in his shower while praying. The situation escalated when paramedics arrived at his home to check on his well-being. Ross admitted he was in a bad mood when responders woke him, realizing he had gone too far and would need to rewatch the movie.

“[When] the 911 people woke me up, I was in a bad mood,” Ross recalled. “I knew I had to watch Emancipation all over and I knew I went too far.”