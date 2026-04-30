What was initially a historic moment for Alexei Ramírez has now taken a serious turn, as the former MLB All-Star is facing a provisional suspension after testing positive for multiple banned substances during the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

At 44 years old, Ramírez made headlines in March by becoming the oldest player to ever appear in the World Baseball Classic, surpassing the previous mark set by Roger Clemens. The achievement was seen as a testament to his longevity and dedication to the game. Now, that milestone is being overshadowed by a doping violation confirmed by the International Testing Agency.

According to the ITA, Ramírez tested positive for metabolites of multiple anabolic steroids, including mesterolone, metandienone, oxandrolone, and stanozolol. These substances are banned at all times under international anti-doping regulations, meaning their use is prohibited both in and out of competition.

The sample that triggered the result was collected during the tournament, where Ramírez saw limited action, appearing in just two innings in left field for Cuba. The ITA noted that these substances are commonly associated with increased muscle mass, strength, and enhanced athletic performance, raising immediate concerns about competitive integrity.

As a result, Ramírez has been handed a mandatory provisional suspension from the sport. He does retain the right to challenge the findings and request that the suspension be lifted while the case is reviewed.

The development adds an unfortunate layer to what had been a notable return to international play for the Cuban veteran. Ramírez has a long history representing his country, including winning a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics and a silver medal during the 2006 World Baseball Classic. Cuba, however, did not advance past pool play in the 2026 edition of the tournament.

At the professional level, Ramírez built a solid nine year MLB career, highlighted by his time with the Chicago White Sox. He also had brief stints with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays. Over that span, he posted a .270 batting average with 115 home runs, 590 RBIs, and 143 stolen bases.

He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2008 behind Evan Longoria and earned his lone All-Star selection in 2015, solidifying his reputation as a steady presence in the infield during his prime.

Now, instead of being remembered solely for his historic appearance in the WBC, Ramírez finds himself at the center of a disciplinary process that could impact how his late career resurgence is viewed.

What began as a story about longevity has quickly shifted into one about accountability, as the investigation moves forward and Ramírez’s next steps remain uncertain.