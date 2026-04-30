Too $hort and Marshawn Lynch Celebrate “100 Years of Game” with Joint Birthday Bash

The West Coast came together in a massive way on Tuesday night, April 28, 2026, as Bay Area icons Too $hort and Marshawn Lynch hosted a joint birthday celebration at Delilah in Los Angeles. The event, themed “100 Years Worth of Game,” honored Too $hort’s milestone 60th birthday and Marshawn’s 40th.

The legendary duo transformed the venue into a tribute to Oakland culture and longevity. Guests were greeted by a “Born to Mack” inspired Cadillac installation, while the interior featured a Playboy-hosted cigar lounge with premium Kingmakers cigars. The star-studded guest list included Mike Epps, Gary Payton, Scarface, Bill Bellamy, Raphael Saadiq, and P-Lo, among many other cultural figures who came out to support the “elder statesmen” of the Bay.

Too $hort took to the stage for an era-spanning set of his greatest hits. A highlight of the night occurred when Scarface joined him for an impromptu performance of the classic “Mind Playing Tricks On Me.” $hort also used the occasion to preview a high-octane new collaboration featuring Tyga, E-40, and Lil Jon, signaling that even at 60, his musical output remains on autopilot.

The night concluded with a live band-backed jam session led by Babyface’s longtime music director, keeping the energy high until the early morning hours. This celebration not only marked two personal milestones but served as a powerful testament to the enduring impact of two of Oakland’s most beloved figures.