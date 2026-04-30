Vince Staples has officially entered the most independent phase of his career with the announcement of his upcoming album, Cry Baby. Set for release on June 5th, 2026, the ten-song project is a partnership with Loma Vista Recordings and marks his first full-length effort since the conclusion of his tenure with Def Jam.

Staples, recognized as a singular storyteller, continues to sharpen his cultural edge with this new body of work. While his previous albums, Ramona Park Broke My Heart and Dark Times, were deeply introspective homages to his personal history, Cry Baby turns its focus outward. The album seeks to process the repeating cycles of American tumult with clarity and intent. Over the weekend, Staples preceded the announcement by sharing the thought-provoking video for lead single “Blackberry Marmalade” directly with fans via Discord and YouTube.

Musically, Cry Baby represents a bold sonic shift. Staples built the tracks around live instrumentation to underscore the album’s sense of urgency. The result is a confrontational and dynamic record that wrestles with the emotional weight and absurdity of the current American landscape. Fans can expect a raw, immediate experience that reaffirms Staples’ status as a generational talent across music, film, and television.