Arsenal Face History-Defining May as Title Race Goes Down to the Wire

What was supposed to be an unprecedented campaign for Arsenal has descended into chaos, leaving the Gunners on the brink of another trophyless season.

Mikel Arteta’s men were in contention for a historic quadruple in mid-March, but fast forward a month, and they are out of both domestic cup competitions and, more importantly, behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

Despite leading the way for the majority of the season, the North London giants are currently second in the standings, with only five games remaining until the end of the season.

However, with nothing but goal difference separating the sides, there’s still a chance for Arsenal to take home a long-awaited league trophy and prevent a catastrophe of epic proportions.

Fans must rally behind the team now more than ever, as only a sold-out Emirates Stadium can help Arteta’s charges reclaim top spot and salvage their title ambitions. Home games at the Emirates are easier to plan around when Arsenal home tickets on Hellotickets are checked early, with supporters eager to secure their seats for the decisive run-in.

Without further ado, let’s look at Arsenal’s fixtures in May.

Arsenal vs Fulham – 02/05/2026

With Arsenal’s title aspirations hanging by a thread, now would be a perfect time for Viktor Gyokeres to hit his stride, with Patrick Vieira backing the Swedish striker to end the season on a high.

Gyokeres has scored in back-to-back league appearances at the Emirates, and he’ll need to maintain his prolific home run when the Gunners face fellow London rivals Fulham at the start of next month.

Arsenal can draw confidence from their imperious home record against the Cottagers, as they have not lost any of their last 32 league clashes against this opposition in North London (W25, D7).

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid – 05/05/2026

Despite their massive Premier League downturn, Arsenal have reigned supreme in the UEFA Champions League, reaching the semi-finals as the only side yet to suffer defeat in this season’s competition.

Whether it’s a welcome distraction or a dangerous diversion from their domestic struggles remains to be seen, but Arsenal have a chance to win the most prestigious trophy in European football for the first time in club history.

The Gunners will face Atletico Madrid in the return leg of their semi-final tie, only a few days before a decisive away league trip to relegation-threatened West Ham United.

Depending on the outcome of the first leg at the Metropolitano Stadium, Arteta’s side could either approach the return fixture with confidence or face immense pressure.

West Ham United vs Arsenal – 10/05/2026

Nuno Espirito Santo is ‘confident’ West Ham will avoid the drop, perhaps at the expense of Arsenal’s bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, but the Gunners could reluctantly do Spurs a favour here.

Any potential slip-up at London Stadium, where West Ham haven’t lost any of their last five league matches, would significantly derail Arsenal’s chances of winning their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season.

However, Arteta’s men have run riot on their last two visits to this venue, beating the Irons by an aggregate score of 11-2.

On that basis, Arsenal will head into this showdown as firm favorites to claim all three points and keep their faltering title quest on track.

Arsenal vs Burnley – 17/05/2026

Burnley are already preparing for life in the Championship, but they gave Man City a run for their money in their last outing at Turf Moor, falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat on Wednesday.

There’s no doubt that Arteta wouldn’t mind replicating Pep Guardiola’s result in Lancashire, but with goal difference potentially set to decide the title race, Arsenal may have to aim for a more emphatic win.

Unfortunately, that’s not a foregone conclusion, given that Arsenal have won just one of their last three home meetings with the Clarets (D1, L1).

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – 24/05/2026

Since the title battle is likely to go down to the wire, a final-day London derby against Crystal Palace could be a ‘make or break’ fixture for the Gunners, whose recent record at Selhurst Park paints a promising picture.

Indeed, they have won their last three away league clashes against Oliver Glasner’s side, including a scintillating 5-1 victory on their most recent visit in December 2024.