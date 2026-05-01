Hip-hop legend AZ has released his latest single, “Uniqueness,” providing a final look at his highly anticipated album, Doe Or Die III. Set for release on May 8, 2026, the project completes the iconic trilogy that began with his 1995 debut.

Produced by Mike N Keys, “Uniqueness” features the plush, luxurious soundscapes that have become a hallmark of AZ’s solo career. The Brooklyn emcee showcases his effortless flow and technical precision, proving why he remains one of the most respected voices in the genre. With lyrics like “Rhyme Culture, Whole Aura, Still MC Ultra,” AZ bridges the gap between the golden era and the modern landscape.

Check it out below.