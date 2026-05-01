The DMV music scene has a new anthem as rising emcee EK3 teams up with regional legend 3ohBlack for their latest club banger, “Bless Me.” Released via independent channels, the track has quickly become a staple in premier nightlife circuits, dominating sets at venues like Rosebar in Washington, D.C., and Booby Trap in Miami.

EK3, a former high-level Division 1 football player-turned-popular jeweler, makes a significant impact with this debut effort. By enlisting 3ohBlack, the duo has crafted a high-energy record that resonates with DJs and clubgoers alike. “Bless Me” is currently showing no signs of slowing down, further cementing the DMV’s reputation for producing talent that effortlessly sets the stage for a good time across the country.