Latin Grammy-winning artist Eladio Carrión has officially released his highly anticipated new album, CORSA, now available on all streaming platforms via Rimas Entertainment. The 15-track project is inspired by the concepts of speed and constant motion, serving as a sonic race through Carrión’s artistic evolution.

The album features a powerhouse lineup of collaborators, including Myke Towers, Cazzu, Mora, and TopBoy. CORSA blends the raw energy of his previous work on 3MEN2 KBRN with the experimental ambition seen in Monarca. A standout track, “Ricky Bobby,” pays homage to Will Ferrell’s iconic character from Talladega Nights. To celebrate the release, Carrión served as the NASCAR Honorary Pace Car Driver at the Talladega Superspeedway on April 26.

Beyond the music, Carrión is currently narrating “Flow Mayor,” the MLB’s latest Spanish-language campaign honoring Latine culture’s influence on baseball. The spot features the new track “Daikoku,” further highlighting his massive reach. With over 5.1 billion streams and 5 billion YouTube views, Carrión remains a dominant force in the global market.

The release comes just one week before his major homecoming concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico on May 8. Tickets for the show go on sale today, May 1, at 9 a.m. ET. Fans can expect a high-intensity live experience that mirrors the adrenaline-fueled narrative of the new album. Following a landmark 2025 that saw DON KBRN land on several “Best of” lists, CORSA reaffirms Carrión’s status as a versatile leader in Latin trap and urban music.