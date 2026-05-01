The upcoming film Michael is set to deliver an expansive musical journey through the life of Michael Jackson, bringing together more than 30 songs that defined his evolution from child star to global icon.

This guy is not even an actor but could be the first non actor to win an Oscar. The Michael movie is a must watch pic.twitter.com/r2Gbu0jShH — 𝓝𝓪𝓷𝓪 𝓟𝓸𝓴𝓾♔ (@theNanaPoku) April 22, 2026

Drawing from his early days with The Jackson 5, through his transition into The Jacksons, and into his groundbreaking solo career with Motown Records and Epic Records, the film leans heavily on familiar classics while also highlighting deeper cuts.

The soundtrack centers around some of his most recognizable hits, including “Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Human Nature,” and “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough.”

Early Years and Jackson 5 Era

The film revisits Jackson’s beginnings with a lineup of foundational tracks: “I’ll Be There,” “ABC,” “Never Can Say Goodbye,” “Who’s Lovin’ You,” “I Want You Back,” and “The Love You Save.”

The Jacksons and Early Solo Era

As the story progresses, it captures his growth with songs such as “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” “Rockin’ Robin,” “Blame It on the Boogie,” “Enjoy Yourself,” “This Place Hotel,” and “Think Happy.”

Thriller and Bad Era

The centerpiece of the film highlights Jackson at his peak, featuring “Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Human Nature,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Workin’ Day and Night,” and “Bad.”

Additional Tracks Featured

The film also includes a selection of notable recordings: “Big Boy,” “You’ve Changed,” “Stand!,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Ben,” and “Smile.”

Alongside the film, the companion album Michael: Songs from the Motion Picture was released on April 24, 2026. The project blends original studio recordings with live performances, including material drawn from Jackson’s 1981 U.S. tour.

With its wide-ranging tracklist, the film aims to present not just a biography, but a comprehensive musical portrait of one of entertainment’s most influential figures.