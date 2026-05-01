Isaiah Rashad Drops New Album It’s Been Awful via TDE

Five years after his critically acclaimed album The House Is Burning reintroduced Isaiah Rashad as one of music’s most respected voices, the Chattanooga native returns today with his fourth studio effort, It’s Been Awful. Released via Top Dawg Entertainment and Warner Records, the 16-track project serves as a fearless audio document, trusting Rashad’s own voice as he navigates themes of resilience, recovery, and personal growth.

It’s Been Awful marks a shift toward a more intimate, solo-focused narrative compared to his previous work. While his last project was dense with collaborators, this new record limits guest appearances to a select few, most notably his longtime creative partner SZA on the track “Boy in Red.” Other features include Dominic Fike on the ethereal “Cameras” and Julian Sintonia on “Do I Look High?” Production from frequent collaborators like Keem the Cipher and Hollywood Cole helps craft a shape-shifting landscape that ranges from the slow-burning opener “The New Sublime” to the high-energy “M.O.M.”

The album’s title and visual rollout, including a trailer directed by Omar Jones, reflect the heavy experiences Rashad has processed since his 2021 return. By blending vulnerable confessions with the signature “vibe” that defined Cilvia Demo and The Sun’s Tirade, Rashad reaffirms his place as a master of modern lyricism. It’s Been Awful is now available on all digital streaming platforms, with limited edition vinyl and merchandise available through the TDE official store.