The New York Knicks made NBA history on Thursday night, delivering a staggering 140-89 victory over the Atlanta Hawks to win their first-round series in six games. The 51-point margin set a franchise record for the largest victory in playoff history and stands as only the eighth 50-plus point win in NBA postseason history.

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The game was effectively decided in a lopsided first half. After an initial 10-point lead, the Knicks unleashed a 17-2 run to close the first quarter. They followed with a 43-point second quarter, leading 83-36 at the break. The 47-point halftime cushion established a new NBA playoff record for the largest lead at intermission. OG Anunoby led the offensive onslaught with 29 points and four steals, while Mikal Bridges added a series-high 24 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns anchored the victory with his second triple-double of the series, recording 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Towns has reinvented himself as a facilitator, doubling his assist average over the final four games of the series. “Our offense was created by our defense,” Towns said, noting the Knicks’ ability to force turnovers and increase pressure. New York’s defensive rating of 103.8 currently ranks as the best in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Knicks now await the winner of Saturday’s Game 7 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. Regardless of the opponent, the Knicks are preparing for a battle in the Eastern Conference Semifinals starting Monday. “As long as the New York Knicks play our best version of basketball, we give ourselves a chance every night,” Towns added.