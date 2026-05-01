The Los Angeles Lakers remain in control of their opening playoff matchup against the Houston Rockets, but what once looked like a sweep has turned into a tightening series.

ROCKETS BEAT LAKERS TO FORCE GAME 6 🚨



Houston handles business to make the series 3-2 and take the series back to H-Town 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QpjuVTKEnZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 30, 2026

Los Angeles still holds a 3 to 2 edge after taking the first three games, yet back to back losses have shifted the tone heading into a critical Game 6. The next contest is set for Friday, May 1, 2026, in Houston, where the Rockets will attempt to force a decisive Game 7.

The stakes are clear. In NBA history, teams that have built a 3 to 0 lead in a playoff series have never gone on to lose, holding a perfect 159 to 0 record. That context now looms as the Lakers try to avoid becoming the first team to fall short after such a dominant start.

Houston enters Game 6 with momentum after wins of 115 to 96 and 99 to 93. The recent surge has been fueled by younger contributors, including Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard, who have stepped into larger roles during the comeback effort.

Nick Young totally CRASHED OUT on LeBron James and the Lakers after they lost Game 5 to the Rockets lmaoo



"Stupid motherf*cker man, you got a bald dumba** head. F*cking Doc Rivers haircut i'm tired of this sh*t." 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/6nzvCVJhah — Hater Report (@HaterReport) April 30, 2026

There are also significant injury concerns shaping both sides. The Rockets will be without Kevin Durant, who has been ruled out due to a left ankle injury. On the Lakers side, Austin Reaves returned in Game 5 and contributed 22 points, providing a boost to the offense. However, Luka Dončić remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Oddsmakers have Houston favored by 3.5 points at home, reflecting both their recent form and the urgency of the moment.

If the Rockets succeed in extending the series, a Game 7 would be played Sunday, May 3, in Los Angeles. The winner will move on to face the top seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the next round.

For now, the pressure sits squarely on the Lakers to close the door before history becomes part of the conversation.