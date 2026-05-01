Pop icon Lizzo is officially entering a bold new era with the release of her latest single, “Bitch,” out today, May 1, 2026, via Atlantic Records. The club-ready track, produced by Ricky Reed, Blake Slatkin, and Zack Sekoff, cleverly interpolates Meredith Brooks’ 1997 smash hit. The release follows the announcement that her third studio album, titled Bitch, will arrive on June 5.

Accompanying the single is a vivid music video directed by child, featuring Lizzo and her entourage as circus performers. This follow-up to March’s soul-baring “Don’t Make Me Love U” continues to shape Lizzo’s narrative of self-acceptance. By reclaiming a word once used to diminish women, the artist—who famously coined the phrase “I’m 100% that bitch”—reaffirms her status as a global force of empowerment.



