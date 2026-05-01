Ahead of her highly anticipated tenth studio album Retrospect, debuting May 15 via her independent label Planet 9, distributed through Virgin Music Group, Mýa is giving fans another taste of what they can expect on this new record. The new single “Just A Little Bit,” featuring legendary Bay Area rapper Too $hort, is out now. Leaning deep into the late-’80s funk that anchors the album, the track rides a flirtatious, synth-heavy rhythm that finds Mýa at her most confident and self-assured.

Retrospect moves like a bridge between eras — rooted in the raw, synth-driven pulse of late ’70s and ’80s Minneapolis funk and the joyful R&B, soul, and pop soundtrack of Mýa’s childhood, while remaining unmistakably forward-facing. “It’s a bridge between the past and the future,” she says. The album is anchored by lead single “ASAP,” a Top 20 Adult R&B Airplay record, and its 21 Savage-assisted remix, with “Just A Little Bit” deepening the project’s funk-forward vision. Across Retrospect, Mýa is joined by a cross-generational cast including Snoop Dogg, Joyner Lucas, D-Nice, Dizzy Wright, Phil Adé, and Too $hort.

Over the past year, Mýa has remained deeply active across music, touring, and catalog milestones. In 2025, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her platinum-certified sophomore album Fear of Flying with a definitive vinyl reissue and its first-ever Dolby Atmos streaming release, highlighted by an acclaimed performance of “Case of the Ex” at the 2025 BET Awards. She also joined Brandy and Monica on The Boy Is Mine Tour, and was named one of Billboard’s “Top Female Artists of the 21st Century.” This summer, she joins The Pussycat Dolls on the PCD Forever Tour as a special guest across all North American dates (see dates below).

MÝA ON PCD FOREVER NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Jun 5 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Jun 9 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Jun 10 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 12 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 13 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre

Jun 15 — West Valley City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 18 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater

Jun 19 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Jun 21 — Milwaukee, WI — North Stage at Summerfest Grounds

Jun 23 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Jun 25 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Jun 27 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Jun 28 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Jun 30 — Grand Rapids, MI — Acrisure Amphitheater

Jul 1 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul 3 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre

Jul 6 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Jul 8 — Syracuse, NY — Empower Federal Credit Union Amp at Lakeview

Jul 10 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater

Jul 11 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Jul 12 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

Jul 14 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jul 15 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul 16 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 19 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Jul 22 — Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater

Jul 24 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Jul 25 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul 26 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 29 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater

Jul 31 — The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 1 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion