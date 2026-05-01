Acclaimed lyricist Nick Grant has officially released his new single, “Back Up,” featuring six-time Grammy nominee BJ The Chicago Kid. The soulful collaboration serves as the latest offering from Grant’s upcoming project, Smile, which is set to arrive on May 15, 2026.

Known as a “metaphoric craftsman,” Grant uses Smile to deliver his most complete artistic statement yet. The 10-track project features a heavyweight lineup of collaborators, including Westside Gunn, CyHi, Ransom, and TDE President Punch. Following his previous single “Same Song,” Grant continues to refine his legacy as a true MC, blending intricate wordplay with deep thematic exploration. Fans can stream “Back Up” now as the countdown to Smile begins.