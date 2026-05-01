Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks

North West Debuts New EP ‘N0rth4evr’

May 1, 2026
Shawn Grant
North West Debuts New EP 'N0rth4evr'

The EP’s arrival is accompanied by a striking music video for the title track, “#N0rth4evr,” directed by Ty Akimoto and Mack Ishida. The visual marks a major milestone for the young creative, who has been building momentum since her surprise appearance at her father’s SoFi Stadium concert earlier this year and the release of her February single, “Piercing on my Hand.”

The EP’s arrival is accompanied by a striking music video for the title track, “#N0rth4evr,” directed by Ty Akimoto and Mack Ishida. The visual marks a major milestone for the young creative, who has been building momentum since her surprise appearance at her father’s SoFi Stadium concert earlier this year and the release of her February single, “Piercing on my Hand.”

N0rth4evr features a genre-bending sound, with track titles including “H0w sh0uld ! f33l” and the Japanese-inspired “Aishite (愛して).” By stepping out as an independent force within the gamma. ecosystem, North West is establishing her own sonic identity while following in the footsteps of her legendary musical lineage. Fans can now stream the full EP and watch the official video on all major platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *