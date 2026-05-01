The EP’s arrival is accompanied by a striking music video for the title track, “#N0rth4evr,” directed by Ty Akimoto and Mack Ishida. The visual marks a major milestone for the young creative, who has been building momentum since her surprise appearance at her father’s SoFi Stadium concert earlier this year and the release of her February single, “Piercing on my Hand.”

The EP’s arrival is accompanied by a striking music video for the title track, “#N0rth4evr,” directed by Ty Akimoto and Mack Ishida. The visual marks a major milestone for the young creative, who has been building momentum since her surprise appearance at her father’s SoFi Stadium concert earlier this year and the release of her February single, “Piercing on my Hand.”

N0rth4evr features a genre-bending sound, with track titles including “H0w sh0uld ! f33l” and the Japanese-inspired “Aishite (愛して).” By stepping out as an independent force within the gamma. ecosystem, North West is establishing her own sonic identity while following in the footsteps of her legendary musical lineage. Fans can now stream the full EP and watch the official video on all major platforms.