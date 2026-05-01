Riverdale rapper Olumide has returned with his latest single, “Element,” out now via PGN Records and United Masters. Produced by in-house collaborator Dizzee Beats, the track arrives as a high energy anthem designed for those in “boss mode.” Following his recent collaboration with fellow DMV native 3ohBlack on “New Keys,” Olumide describes “Element” as the soundtrack to a righteous return.

Now based in Brooklyn, the Maryland native grew up in PG County, where he began making music with his brother in high school. His rapid rise saw him transition from local performances to headlining shows at Baltimore Soundstage. Olumide compares the new single to a pivotal scene from the show Power, capturing the elegance and hustle of leveling up. With a growing reputation as a motivational lyricist, Olumide continues to solidify his place as a rising force in the East Coast rap scene.