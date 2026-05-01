Fugees member Pras Michel has officially reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Safford, Arizona, to begin serving a 14-year prison sentence. The Grammy-winning artist surrendered to authorities on April 30, 2026, following several delays granted by a federal judge earlier this year.

Michel was convicted in 2023 on multiple counts, including money laundering, illegal lobbying, and campaign finance violations. According to Rolling Stone, prosecutors successfully argued that Michel acted as an unregistered agent of the People’s Republic of China and used funds from fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho to illegally influence the United States government.

“Today is a painful day for Pras, for his family, and for everyone who believes in a fair system of justice,” his spokesperson, Erica Dumas, said in a statement. Dumas noted that Michel spent his final days of freedom with family, maintaining his vegan lifestyle and avoiding the spotlight, though he was recently seen at a Kanye West concert in Los Angeles.

Despite reporting to prison, Michel’s legal team continues to vigorously contest the conviction. His attorneys believe that the FARA-related charges were based on a violation of his rights and are currently in the early stages of a complicated appeal process. Michel previously performed on a 2023 reunion tour with the Fugees, though he later distanced himself from bandmates Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, even filing a lawsuit against Hill that was dropped this past March.