Former Rick Fox became the center of a tense incident during a campaign stop in the Bahamas on April 30, 2026, as his run for a seat in the House of Assembly continues.

Rick Fox was ready to squabble, these Bahamian elections are something else😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xGXMckM85w — justasistertryingtotweet (@Igottafigh64510) April 30, 2026

The situation unfolded at a polling location in the Garden Hills constituency, where advance voting was underway. According to footage circulating online, Fox was seen in a heated verbal dispute with an election worker affiliated with the Progressive Liberal Party.

Witness accounts suggest the disagreement stemmed from logistical concerns, including where a campaign tent had been set up and how parking rules were being enforced near the polling station.

Tensions escalated quickly. In the video, a man involved in the exchange can be heard telling Fox, “I don’t give a f*** about no rules,” prompting a physical reaction. Fox moved toward the individual before being held back by members of his team, including campaign manager Carlyle Bethel.

The confrontation was brief but intense, with bystanders stepping in to separate those involved before the situation could worsen.

Following the incident, Fox addressed the altercation in comments to media outlet TMZ Sports. He said his actions were in response to threats made during the dispute and maintained that he was acting to protect both himself and his campaign manager.

No official reports of injuries have surfaced, and it remains unclear whether authorities plan to take further action.

The episode arrives as Fox continues his transition from professional sports and entertainment into politics, with his campaign drawing increased public scrutiny in the lead-up to the election.