The Philadelphia 76ers have erased a 3-1 series deficit, defeating the Boston Celtics 106-93 on Thursday night to force a deciding Game 7. Tyrese Maxey led the charge with 30 points and 5 assists, fueling a complete performance that has shifted the momentum of this classic rivalry back toward Philadelphia.

Philly’s victory was a balanced effort from a roster finally operating at full strength. Paul George delivered 23 points, his second-highest scoring playoff output since 2021, while Joel Embiid anchored the interior with a near triple-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. The Sixers’ defense proved to be the ultimate difference maker, holding the Celtics under 100 points in back-to-back elimination games. This defensive lockdown limited Jayson Tatum to 17 points and Jaylen Brown to 18, forcing the duo into a difficult shooting night from beyond the arc.

TYRESE MAXEY 30-PIECE TONIGHT.



76ers force Game 7 in Boston on Saturday 🍿 pic.twitter.com/CxfEkw8lHb — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2026

A pivotal second-quarter burst saw the Sixers hit five triples to establish a halftime lead they would never relinquish. By the third quarter, the lead ballooned to 19 points as Philadelphia held Boston to just 14 points in the frame. “We’ve done a good job of trying to take them out of what they do,” Maxey said postgame. “Sometimes you gotta guard your yard.”

This series now moves to a historic conclusion. Saturday will mark the ninth Game 7 between Boston and Philadelphia, the most frequent winner-take-all matchup in NBA history. It is their first Game 7 meeting since Tatum’s 51-point performance in 2023. The final showdown tips off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.