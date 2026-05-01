The New York Mets are no longer searching for answers. They are running out of time.

After a 5–4 loss to the Washington Nationals, the Mets now sit at 10–21, the worst record in Major League Baseball, and the frustration is no longer contained to the clubhouse. It is now loud, public, and aimed directly at leadership.

Fans are not just upset. They are calling for change.

The names being brought up are Carlos Mendoza and David Stearns, with growing calls for one or both to be held accountable if this continues. In New York, losing is one thing. Looking directionless while doing it is something else entirely.

And right now, this team looks lost.

The loss to Washington followed the same pattern that has defined this season. The Mets showed just enough to stay in the game, but not enough to finish it. After falling behind early, they responded with a surge, including a three run homer from Mark Vientos that shifted momentum and helped push them ahead 4–3.

For a moment, it looked like they might finally close one out.

Then it flipped again.

In the eighth inning, CJ Abrams delivered the decisive swing, a two run home run that turned a Mets lead into a 5–4 deficit. It was another late inning breakdown, another reminder that this team cannot hold a lead when it matters most. Earlier in the game, the Nationals also took away a potential turning point when James Wood robbed Juan Soto of a home run, a play that shifted momentum before the Mets ever fully seized control.

The Mets had one last shot in the ninth. Francisco Alvarez doubled with two outs, putting the tying run in scoring position, but the rally stalled there. Another close loss. Another missed opportunity.

That is the season in one snapshot.

And it is happening with a roster that is barely intact.

Francisco Lindor is on the injured list indefinitely, leaving a massive void both offensively and defensively. Jorge Polancoand Luis Robert Jr. are both sidelined for at least 10 days, stripping even more production from a lineup that was already underperforming. Even Juan Soto is limited, serving only as a designated hitter due to forearm stiffness, reducing his overall impact and flexibility within the lineup.

What remains is a patchwork offense that cannot sustain pressure and a team that has no consistent identity from inning to inning.

At the same time, the front office decisions are not helping quiet the noise.

The move to bring in Andy Ibáñez after he was designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics has only added to the criticism. Instead of signaling a clear plan, it feels like another reaction to a roster that is slipping, further fueling the perception that this team is being managed without direction.

Even within the NL East, where the Philadelphia Phillies are also struggling with one of the worst records in baseball, the Mets have still managed to fall below them. In a division where no team has taken control, New York has gone in the opposite direction.

Now comes a nine game road trip starting Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, and it could define everything that comes next.

Because at 10–21, this is no longer about early season struggles.

This is about accountability.

And in New York, that conversation has already started.