The Minnesota Timberwolves showcased their elite depth on Thursday, overcoming significant injuries to secure a 110-98 victory over the Denver Nuggets. With the win, Minnesota closes out the latest chapter of this fierce rivalry, relying on a lockdown defense that held Denver under 100 points in every game played in Minneapolis this series.

Entering the contest without superstars Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, the Wolves faced another setback when Ayo Dosunmu was ruled out shortly before tip-off. In their absence, Jaden McDaniels delivered a career-defining performance, exploding for a series-high 32 points and 10 rebounds. McDaniels was equally impactful on the defensive end, hounding Jamal Murray into a difficult 4-of-17 shooting night. Rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. stepped up in his first career playoff start, contributing 24 points and 6 rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels (32p, 10r) and the @Timberwolves are off to their third straight West Semis appearance!



They will battle the Spurs in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs presented by @Google. pic.twitter.com/mDqmlfpNsH — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2026

Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with 28 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds, nearly recording a triple-double in 43 minutes of action. Cameron Johnson provided a spark for Denver with 27 points, but the Nuggets’ offense stalled in the final period. Minnesota’s defense took over in the “shutdown quarter,” limiting Denver to just one field goal over the final seven minutes of play.

A late and-1 conversion by Shannon Jr. and a midrange dagger from McDaniels sealed the victory, pushing the lead to double digits for the first time in the closing moments. By embracing a “next-man-up” philosophy, the Timberwolves have proven they are a formidable title contender even when faced with adversity.