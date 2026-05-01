A newly released list from Consequence has ignited widespread debate after placing Kendrick Lamar ahead of Celine Dion on its “100 Greatest Vocalists of All Time” ranking.

CONSEQUENCE unveils their list of best vocalists of all time:



#1. Freddie Mercury

#2. Aretha Franklin

#3. Whitney Houston

#4. Marvin Gaye

#5. Robert Plant

#6. Beyoncé

#7. Ella Fitzgerald

#8. Mike Patton

#9. Michael Jackson

#10. H.R.

#11. Roy Orbison

#12. Nina Simone

#13. Rob… — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 29, 2026

Published in April 2026, the list positioned Lamar at number 20, while Dion landed at number 49. The decision quickly drew backlash from fans and critics, many of whom questioned the criteria used to compare artists from vastly different musical disciplines.

They just named Kendrick Lamar #20 in the best vocalists of ALL TIME



He's allegedly a better singer than Celine Dion, Brandy, Brian McKnight, and many more 😂



Do you see the ridiculousness?? pic.twitter.com/5hDhHSK4pw — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) April 29, 2026

Social media reactions were swift and pointed, with some calling the comparison “ridiculous” and a “crime against music”. Critics argued that evaluating Lamar’s vocal delivery alongside Dion’s widely recognized four octave range reflects a mismatch in how vocal ability is traditionally measured.

The publication defended its approach, stating that the rankings were based less on technical vocal skill and more on attributes such as personality and artistic vision. That explanation did little to quiet criticism, as many listeners felt the list blurred the line between vocal performance and lyrical artistry.

Some observers described the ranking as an example of a broader cultural disconnect, suggesting the list “confused vocalist with lyricist.” While Lamar is widely regarded as one of his generation’s most impactful storytellers, detractors argued that his strengths lie outside conventional singing.

The controversy also revived memories of past disputes involving Dion and major music lists. In 2023, Rolling Stonefaced backlash after omitting her from its “200 Best Singers of All Time,” prompting public protests from fans. A separate moment in 2024 drew attention when Taylor Swift was briefly criticized online over a perceived snub involving Dion at the Grammy Awards, though the situation was later clarified.

Adding to the current reaction, some critics highlighted that Lamar was ranked ahead of legendary performers such as Prince, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and Usher.

As debate continues, the ranking has become a flashpoint for larger questions about how vocal talent should be defined and measured across genres.