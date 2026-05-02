WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is adding author to her impressive resume. Random House Books for Young Readers announced Tuesday that Clark will release a picture book titled EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams on November 3, 2026.

According to The AP, the book, written in rhyming verse and illustrated by Adriana Predoi, is inspired by Clark’s personal journey and a meaningful inscription that hung in her childhood bedroom: “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is the little EXTRA.” The 24-year-old Indiana Fever guard aims to share a message about the power of hard work and the importance of having a strong support system.

“Basketball has given me so many incredible opportunities, but what has always meant the most to me are the people who’ve supported me along the way,” Clark said in a statement. She expressed hope that the book reminds children they are never alone as they chase their dreams.