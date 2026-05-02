RIAA Diamond-certified icon Fetty Wap has teamed up with Chicago rap star G Herbo for the official music video of their collaboration, “I Remember.” Premiering today, April 29, 2026, the Decat-directed visual offers a contemplative look at the landmarks in Paterson, New Jersey, that shaped Fetty’s path.

The track is a standout from his latest 17-track studio album, Zavier, which marked Fetty’s first full-length release following his return home earlier this year. Reflecting on the project’s creation, the “Trap Queen” artist shared that much of his new music was conceived during his time in solitary confinement. He describes the album as a more honest and perspective-driven chapter in his career.

“I came up with many songs while incarcerated, especially during the six months I spent in solitary confinement,” Fetty Wap says. “Even in difficult environments, creativity never leaves you; music was still a way for me to express myself. I’ve had time to reflect, grow, and really think about the kind of artist and man I want to be moving forward. The music still has the energy people know me for, but there’s also more honesty and perspective in it now.”