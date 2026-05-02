Drew “Druski” Desbordes did not arrive in entertainment through the front door. In 2017, he was a college student studying sports analytics at Georgia Southern, quietly unraveling. He stopped showing up to class, left school within a year, and moved back home to Gwinnett County. His next move was not a plan most would bet on. He started filming skits on his phone and uploading them to Instagram under the name @Druski2funny.

Druski will be hosting the 2026 BET Awards. pic.twitter.com/nfBJs1ZvyE — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 30, 2026

For a long stretch, the response barely moved. He had no steady income, no industry backing, and no viral moment to point to. His comedic persona, including a music executive character named Kyle Rogger, lived mostly in obscurity.

Kai Cenat and Druski just met Kendrick Lamar and SZA at the BET Awards 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/JkDscmv2PW — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 10, 2025

That changed when the world slowed down in 2020. As audiences shifted online during the pandemic, his live streams began to pick up traction. Visibility turned into opportunity. In March of that year, Lil Yachty included him in the “Oprah’s Bank Account” video. By the summer, Drake brought him into “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Druski has called it the moment that changed his life.

Instead of staying in the lane of internet comedy, he built something larger. What started as a joke, Coulda Been Records, a parody of the music industry, evolved into an actual business. He leaned into the satire, studying figures like Suge Knight and Sean Combs, then converted the concept into a functioning label, touring brand, and production pipeline.

When streaming platforms declined his content, he financed it himself. Projects like “Coulda Been Love” and “Coulda Been House” were produced through his company, 4lifers Entertainment, launched in 2023.

The numbers followed. His Coulda Woulda Shoulda tour brought in $2.5 million. Coulda Fest packed State Farm Arena. A 2025 arena run featuring Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Jack Harlow, and Chief Keef sold out every stop. Forbes placed him ninth among top creators, estimating $14 million earned that year.

His reach now extends beyond content. He holds equity in Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, owns a team in the FCF League, and appeared in a Super Bowl campaign for Dunkin’.

Less than a decade removed from filming videos in his mother’s living room, Druski is now hosting the BET Awards, having turned a mockery of the industry into a seat at its center.