Jon Keith and DaniLeigh Release Uplifting New Single “NEW ME”

“NEW ME” masterfully blends R&B, hip-hop, and pop to create an anthem centered on personal transformation and joy. The high-energy record follows DaniLeigh’s public faith journey, which gained momentum earlier this spring with her single “G.O.D.” Sonically mirroring its title, the new collaboration is built for movement—designed for everything from late-night celebrations to daily car rides.

“NEW ME” masterfully blends R&B, hip-hop, and pop to create an anthem centered on personal transformation and joy. The high-energy record follows DaniLeigh’s public faith journey, which gained momentum earlier this spring with her single “G.O.D.” Sonically mirroring its title, the new collaboration is built for movement—designed for everything from late-night celebrations to daily car rides.







